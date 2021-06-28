NewBook Release Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship

Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship

The Beginning of a New Love in our Email Date Stamp... How Did I Get To Know You

“That is, we have choices that lead to consequences — not consequences of our choosing, but consequences nonetheless. While we are free to make choices, we are not free to choose the results of those choices.” — Excerpt from Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship.

Author William B. Caudle has published his book titled Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship. In this collection of twenty-two short stories, characterized by the

author as fiction but laced with factual events, Bill knew exactly when his relationship with Cheri began. It is the beginning of an adventure that would take them into getting to know each other. It starts, as many relationships do, with disagreements about money. All these matters were resolved over time, with increasing love and a good sense of humor. A thought-provoking relationship as tt shares their complex relationship over the past years.

“Caudle always returns to the positives, demonstrating how he—the “first-person” narrator and sometimes annoying spouse—and Cheri, his willing but sometimes complaining partner, make little adjustments, stop and hear one another, and reunite in the enduring love they’ve had for each other all along. Caudle’s collection is a book for couples. While almost anyone can enjoy this book, married readers especially will laugh, sigh, and empathize with the protagonists—a man and woman seeking and gradually attaining marital contentment.” — Barbara Bamberger Scott, U.S. Review of Books.

William B. Caudle received three awards at the Life Press Christian Writers’ Conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on August 7, 2010.

His story entitled Sparks is part of this book of short stories, Cheri and Me, and won first place in the Conference Prose contest. Another story from the same book title, Come in Outta the Heat, won Honorable Mention in the same contest. His favorite entry, The Treasure Hunter, won First Honorable Mention in the National Prose category.

Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship

Written by: William B. Caudle

Kindle | $9.99

Hardcover | $22.95

Paperback | $9.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

