New Book Release: Presidential Disease

Robert G Hrib’s Presidential Disease is a decorated bibliography and gripping work of fiction centered on a retired firefighter from the Paterson Department and takes a job as a Public Safety Director of the Federal Government. Hrib showcases his skills in penning novels with compelling story arcs which makes him an author to watch out for.

In Presidential Disease, Robert retires from the Paterson Fire Department to take a job as Public Safety Director of the Federal Government in Washington DC. On his second day of the job, he wakes up to find that the President and the first family has been murdered. It is a terrorist plot against the United States Government. The Director and his staff try to solve why the President was murdered. He has to perform his job as a Public Safety Director even when he becomes the target of the terrorist. The Director has to learn how to think like a police officer and not a firefighter like he used to.

His job is to deal with the White House Police, the FBI, Secret Service, District Police, Fire Department, and a Civilian Review Board. He falls in love with three women but has to be careful not to get into a Washington Scandal. Robert G Hrib was born in Passaic, New Jersey on July 24, 1955. His family moved from

Haledon, New Jersey called Little Falls. At a very young age of three years old, he wanted to help people as an EMT or a firefighter. He attended different schools in Little Falls. Robert has never been a fan of school, and his best grades were “Cs” but mostly “Ds”. When he reached the tender age of sixteen, he joined the Enterprise Fire Company in Little Falls. He became a civil defense firefighter in the city of Paterson, New Jersey two years later. About ten years later, Robert passed the civil test for firefighter and was hired by the Paterson Fire Department. He was promoted as captain in 1990. Then in 2002, he was promoted to the rank of battalion chief. He relinquished his responsibilities and entered into a well-deserved retirement in 2009 after serving 25 years.

Robert was blessed with two children, a boy and a girl, Robert and Shannon Michael. He currently lives in BrickTown, New Jersey and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

Robert is a self-taught author with years of experience to his credit. Harboring an affinity for his newfound skills, he has penned novels with completed story arcs and ongoing plots that have blossomed into series such as “Capturing the Toucan”, “The Third Beginning”, “The Third Beginning Part 2: According to Karen & Robert”, and “The Third Beginning: Grand”.

Presidential Disease

Written by: Robert G Hrib

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book resellers.

