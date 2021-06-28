New book release The Miracles of Jesus: The Process for Community Building Through Kingdom Expansion

The Miracles of Jesus: The Process for Community Building Through Kingdom Expansion

Reverend Devin Miller Reveals the Importance of Community Building and Involvement with the Church and Social Organizations in Expanding the Kingdom of God

When is it a good time to address an issue? When the community brings it to us.” — Reverend Devin Miller

“If leaders and community organizations are afraid of constructive criticism,how will they know if what they are doing is effective?” This intriguing excerpt from Reverend

Devin Miller’s The Miracles of Jesus: The Process for Community Building through Kingdom Expansion gives us a small bit of insight that compromises this thought-provoking book. This will interest community leaders, church leaders, and other Christians as this allows us to see the Gospels and miracles in the Bible in a whole new way.

The Miracles of Jesus is a blueprint for both community and church leaders to look at as they face timely issues in their leadership environments. For community leaders, this book will assist them in addressing matters in a more compassionate yet practical way. For church leaders, this will interpret the miracles of Christ from a community perspective, allowing churches to reconnect with other communities and allow them to become more engaged to expand the kingdom. And for other Christians, this book will inform and allow them to see the Gospels and miracles in the Bible in a whole new way, showing you that the Word of God is just as relevant today as when it was written.

This will reveal that the way to expand the kingdom of God is through community building and involvement with the church and with civic and social organizations for both community and church leaders alike. This approach will breathe new life into an institution that’s being left behind.

Reverend Devin Miller resides in Dallas, Texas, where he serves as the founder and lead teacher of Clear Faith Christian Ministries COGIC. He is a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with an emphasis in Marketing. He also graduated from the Grace Theological Seminary and Institute with a Master of Divinity degree.

Rev. Miller is the father of two sons, Dorian and Donovan. He believes that his calling is to serve and teach God’s people the basic principles of God through Jesus Christ, expanding the kingdom one soul at a time. This is a great addition to every Christians’ must-read book that we wouldn’t want to miss out on.

Written by: Reverend Devin Miller

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $3.53

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book retailers.

