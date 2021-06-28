Floor Coverings International Wins Distinguished Franchise Update Media 2021 Innovation Award
Franchise Update Media Innovation Award Seal
Franchising's Top Awards for Technology is in its Third YearNORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Update Media recently conducted its 3rd annual Franchise Innovation Awards contest. The goal of the awards is to identify and recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. Floor Coverings International was recognized with the Most Innovative Use of Technology Award.
Floor Coverings International received their award for the Most Innovative Use of Technology as it pertains to their Multi-System Platform Solution for their new website which was launched in the winter of 2020. This strategic enhancement allowed the brand to drive a more consistent brand story across the local and national sites as well as optimize local sites to become local in-home appointment booking engines. The year-over-year results have yielded significant increases in organic traffic and website scheduled appointments.
“Of course, we could not be more thrilled to receive this award two years in a row”, said Tom Wood, President and CEO of Floor Coverings International. “This year we share credit with our vendor partner Online Image, who helped us create our Multi-System Platform Solution for our website.”
A jury of 7 judges evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of more than 100 entrants. Franchise innovators, game-changers, and disruptors competed in four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources.
Twenty-two winners were chosen from among the four categories. Each winner will be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.
About Floor Coverings International
Norcross, GA based Floor Coverings International has ranked consistently as the #1 Mobile Flooring Franchise in North America by Entrepreneur Magazine. The 181 franchisees and their Design Associates offer a unique in-home experience with a mobile showroom that comes directly to the client’s door. More than 3000 flooring choices are available to view in the home with and along-side the existing lighting, paint, and furniture. The company will open several more locations throughout the U.S. and Canada through franchise expansion in 2021. For franchise information, please visit www.opportunities.flooring-franchise.com and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com.
About Franchise Update Media
Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com
Rhonda Sanderson
SandersonPR
+1 847-612-9829
Rhonda@sandersonpr.com