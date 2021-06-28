Tennessee State Parks Invite Stories From Visitors

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate Park and Recreation Month in July by inviting visitors to share their park experiences online. The project is part of a variety of events tied to the month-long initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association.

Visitors may submit stories about unique experiences at the parks or expressions of what the parks mean to them at this link on the Tennessee State Parks website. Some will be shared on the site and on the parks’ social media pages throughout July.

“We always love to hear from our visitors about their experiences in Tennessee State Parks, and this is a special opportunity for them,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This is a chance for everyone to share their stories and hear from others. Our state parks have always played a special role, and they have become even more instrumental in people’s lives during the pandemic. This is a way for everyone to share what they have experienced.”

Tennessee State Parks events throughout the month will cover all ages and abilities. They provide opportunities for visitors to achieve healthier lifestyles and promote understanding of nature and conservation. A list of July events is available at this link.

The national observance of Park and Recreation Month began in 1985. The month highlights the vital role local park and recreation professionals, such as the staff at Tennessee State Parks, play in building strong communities. More information about national Park and Recreation Month can be found here.

