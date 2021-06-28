Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Overnight Closure of Glenbridge Avenue Bridge Set for July 1

Starting on Thursday night, July 1, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge over Route 6 in Providence for one night for work associated with an ongoing bridge replacement project.

The closure will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. RIDOT will establish a detour using Manton Avenue and Hartford Avenue, routed through Olneyville Square. Local access to homes on either side of the bridge will be maintained.

The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is the last bridge to be worked on as part of an $8.6 million project for 13 bridges and culverts in Providence, Scituate, Foster, Glocester and Smithfield. The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge carries 14,200 vehicles per day and is a vital link across the Route 6 highway corridor, connecting businesses and neighborhoods along Hartford Avenue and Manton Avenue.

In early fall, RIDOT will install the new bridge over a 10-day period, which will require closures of Glenbridge Avenue and Route 6. This accelerated bridge construction approach is less disruptive overall and is an alternative to phased construction that would have required lane closures on the bridge over a two-year period.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

