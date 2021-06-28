Watch the 2021 Snook Symposium online June 30

Watch the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) seventh Snook Symposium online at TheFloridaChannel.org on June 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participate during the event by submitting your questions or comments, which we will check in real time, online at MyFWC.com/Snook2021 or by email to Saltwater@MyFWC.com.

The Snook Symposium is a great way for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with fisheries managers and researchers on this important Florida fishery. Discussions will include a stock assessment update, the importance of habitat, information about efforts to improve water quality, and updates on conservation and restoration efforts.