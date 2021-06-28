Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Watch the 2021 Snook Symposium online June 30

Watch the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) seventh Snook Symposium online at TheFloridaChannel.org on June 30, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participate during the event by submitting your questions or comments, which we will check in real time, online at MyFWC.com/Snook2021 or by email to Saltwater@MyFWC.com.

The Snook Symposium is a great way for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to engage with fisheries managers and researchers on this important Florida fishery. Discussions will include a stock assessment update, the importance of habitat, information about efforts to improve water quality, and updates on conservation and restoration efforts.

