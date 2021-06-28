Clarksville Culvert Work

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a portion of BU 82J in Clarksville, Texas, will be temporarily closed for culvert work beginning June 28.

The contractor, JM Yanez Construction LLC, was granted 45 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $159,000. The target completion date for this work is August 2021, officials said.

The contractor will replace a box culvert across Business 82 in front of the Family Dollar store, between Travis Street and Columbia Street. This work will require a road closure, but the contractor will mark the detour with signs, officials said.

Contractor crews will remove the existing box culvert and inlets, place a new culvert and pour new inlets tied to the existing structure. They will also reconstruct the roadway and sidewalk before re-opening the road to traffic, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.