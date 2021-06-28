Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:00 pm, officers from the Second District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, two adult victims were located. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/IZH1AzpGbsY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.