Injured Hiker Assisted out of Franconia Falls, Lincoln

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 3:15 p.m., on Sunday June 27, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an emergency beacon activation near Franconia Falls in the Lincoln Woods area. The information collected from the beacon indicated that there was an unresponsive hiker at Franconia Falls with possibly serious injuries from a fall.

Conservation Officers, Lincoln Fire Department, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue, and the US Forest Service responded to the area of the beacon alert. Once on scene, first responders met with Jason Kimmel, 32, of Somersworth, NH. Kimmel and his family had been out for a hike when he fell and suffered a serious injury. A passing hiker activated his Inreach emergency beacon to signal for help, since they were over 3 miles from the trailhead and had no cell phone signal. First responders were able to get Kimmel to the Lincoln Woods Trail where Lincoln Fire Department had staged a UTV. Lincoln Fire Department was then able to transport him the three miles to the trailhead by UTV where they arrived at 5:00 p.m. Kimmel was taken by LinWood ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment.

No further information is available at this time.