Delaware engine crew fighting Colorado wildfire

RANGELY, Colo. (June 28, 2021) — Delaware’s Type 6 engine and its three-man crew are part of 313 personnel currently fighting the Oil Springs Fire, located 20 miles south of Rangely, Colorado. The fire was started by lightning on June 18 and has grown to 12,613 acres with only 18 percent containment. Delaware’s crew is working on one of the fire’s priority areas, Division D, which involves the continued protection of the Dragon Trail Compressor Site. The fire is spreading moderately in a mixture of pinyon, juniper and sagebrush.

Delaware’s crew is comprised of engine boss Samual Topper of Maryland, engine boss trainee Adam Keever of Newark, and FFT2 Bradley Melson of Milford. The crew mobilized from Blackbird State Forest last week and started work on Saturday, June 26. The National Preparedness Level was increased to 4 on a 5-point scale on June 22. Currently there are 37 uncontained large fires and a total of 50 large fires have burned 667,397 acres. To date, 30,219 wildfires have burned 1,389,087 acres across the United States.

From left, Adam Keever of Newark and Bradley Melson of Milford are part of the Delaware Type 6 engine crew on Colorado’s Oil Springs Fire, which is currently 12,613 acres and 18 percent contained.

Delaware’s crew is comprised of engine boss Samual Topper of Maryland, engine boss trainee Adam Keever of Newark, and FFT2 Bradley Melson of Milford. The crew mobilized from Blackbird State Forest last week and started work on Saturday, June 26.

Fore more information, contact Kyle Hoyd, office: (302) 698-4548 or email: kyle.hoyd@delaware.gov