U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 28

The United States Supreme Court has issued two new per curiam opinions.

In Pakdel v. City and County of San Francisco, the court held that administrative exhaustion of state remedies is not a prerequisite for a 42 U. S. C. §1983 takings claim when the government has reached a conclusive position.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-1212_3204.pdf

In Lombardo v. St. Louis, the court held that, because it is unclear in this excessive force case whether the Eighth Circuit incorrectly thought the use of a prone restraint is per se constitutional so long as an individual appears to resist officers’ efforts to subdue him, the Eighth Circuit’s judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-391_2c83.pdf