Chapman Appointed to Harper College Educational Foundation Board

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater Capital Partners is pleased to announce that John E. Chapman has been appointed to the Harper College Educational Foundation Board of Directors. In this capacity, John will join a distinguished group of community leaders and educators to provide all Harper College students with opportunities to pursue a quality education without financial barriers.

“Community engagement is a core value of Clearwater Capital Partners. It is an honor to be invited to join this notable group of people and their mission to help students transform their lives through education,” said John Chapman. Laura Brown, Chief Advancement Officer for Harper College Educational Foundation said, “The Foundation board is made of 37 prominent individuals who connect the college to the greater community and advocate for real world opportunities for Harper College students. John will be a terrific addition to our board.”

About Clearwater Capital Partners

Clearwater Capital Partners is an independent wealth management firm serving the needs of both individual and institutional clients. The firm manages in excess of $1 billion in assets under management across 33 states and internationally. Clearwater Capital brings an uncommon degree of professional experience and practical insight through a suite of services aligned to tackle the complexities of an ever-changing world. The firm’s independence allows the freedom to develop world-class solutions - without interference or a proprietary product bias.

www.ccpwealth.com

About Harper College Educational Foundation

The Harper College Educational Foundation was established in 1973. Since its inception, the Foundation’s mission has been to support the educational service of William Rainey Harper College and, to this end, to receive, invest and steward contributions for the financial support and benefit of the College in accordance with the Foundation’s policy and donor specifications.

www.harpercollege.edu/foundation/about/index.php