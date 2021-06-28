Time Travel with a Twist
A story of a parallel world visited through dreamingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of time travel in many stories is pretty straightforward: someone enters a machine or a portal, or uses a device, to jump back through time and experience things all over again. However, in the case of author Ruben Burciaga’s book, "The Essence of Az," things are more than just a little bit different. In it, time travel is accomplished not with a machine but through dreams, and the journey isn’t as simple as trying to change something in the past. Not only that, the destination is also a different world, one that is parallel to ours, where the hero will discover his true destiny.
Ruben Joaquin Burciaga is a true artist, pursuing multiple passions in art, music, and writing as part of his life journey. His story sounds like something out of a fairytale as well, having been able to marry his high school sweetheart and travel to different parts of the country afterwards in pursuit of a career in drafting design. However, once his journey of self-discovery was over, he decided to settle in Southern California where he began to write, make music, and more. This part of his life’s story saw him get recognized for his work through nominations and awards.
Ruben’s story is about a parallel world called Az and the characters within this fantastic place. It follows a young child and his transition into a young man. Lost in the world of adulthood, he revisits his past, carrying his faith and love for music in his heart and soul. However, as he travels to his childhood years via his dreams, things take a turn when, in these dreams, he was put to work to make his destiny come true, resulting in his journey to Ezmeralda, a city where a wizard will lead him on a quest that would unveil the curtain to his life story.
