Reliving Memories
A man travels back to the past but not with a time machine but through his dreamsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If time machines existed, humans would have endlessly traveled back to the past—to redo what was wrong, regain what was lost, or relive what was missed. However, the only closest thing to time travel that we are capable of is to reminisce. One person, a writer, has devoted much of his time risking a backward glance to the past. And in his journey into the tiny cracks up to the widest crevasses of his memories, he was able to come up with a story that is out of this world. "The Essence of AZ" by Ruben Burciaga is beguiling novel set in a parallel dimensional world, conceived from his love and devotion to his country and culture.
Ruben Burciaga is an artist through and through—a writer, artist, and musician. In 1999, he released his debut record Cafe/Nacimiento, which according to him, gave birth to the idea of "The Essence of Az." He owes much of his imagination and aptitude for arts to the rich culture of his homeland, El Paso and Las Cruces. After traveling several parts of the world, he finally settled in Southern California where he began to write, make music, and more. The time he devoted to arts gained him recognitions and awards like the 11th Annual Writer’s Network Screenplay & Fiction Competition, where he was a quarter-finalist.
Visit www.rubenburciaga.com to know more about the brilliance behind "The Essence of Az."
The story happens in parallel dimensional world called AZ. It starts when the protagonist dreams his way back to his childhood years but ends up in a quest to fulfill what is supposed to be his destiny. To do this, he must venture into a city called Ezmeralda, where he can find the wizard who will help him. Along the way, he will meet characters who will spice up the story with stories of their own. Although the young man travels a path with which he is familiar, many stand in his way, and AZ is still a strange world where everything is dark and backward. With only faith, music, and God in his heart and soul, will the young man and the wizard find their way back and fulfill their destiny?
If you are looking for a fantasy book that offers new concepts, "The Essence of Az" is for you! Grab yours now!
