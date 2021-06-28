A Journey Through Space and Mind
A book about a man’s journey to a parallel world through his dreamsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we get older, the desire to look back at our childhood years–and possibly the wish to change how things unfold–can grow stronger. However, as time travel doesn’t exist, all we can do is simply reminisce with our mind, relying on our own memories to go back in time and experience once again those now lost moments. In the case of one young man however, dreaming about the past could potentially lead to something more, something that could change his life. This is the story of "The Essence of Az" by Ruben Burciaga.
Writer, artist, and musician Ruben Joaquin Burciaga was raised in El Paso and Las Cruces, and is a true Southwestern soul. He traveled around the country after graduating from Gadsden High School and marrying his high school sweetheart, relocating to California and then to Chicago to pursue a drafting design career before finally going back to Southern California to pursue his craft. He was a quarter finalist in the 11th Annual Writer’s Network Screenplay & Fiction Competition in 2004 and a nominee for the Orange County Music Awards in 2004 and 2005.
The book is about the world called Az, a parallel to our own real universe but as viewed by a child through his own culture. It is in this world that a man dreams his way back to his childhood years, seeing not just memories but being tasked to have his destiny fulfilled after meeting a wizard who sets him on a quest. As the reader goes through the pages, the full story of Az is slowly revealed and in turn, the young man realizes his full potential. "The Essence of Az" is an excavation of the protagonist’s innermost desire, a fulfilling of one’s destiny, of a man—not a hero—with only his faith, music, and God to guide him.
