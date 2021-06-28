1-800-HANSONS announces winner of $50,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes

The Climie Family of Livonia. 1-800 HANSON sweepstake winners 1 800 HANSONS Logo

Enter today for a chance to win a $50,000 home exterior makeover!

Products will give the house an updated curb appeal they will enjoy for years to come. Plus, their new patio door will make the house much more energy efficient in Michigan summers and winters.” — Joseph Stackhouse, Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-HANSONS.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Detroit police officer and Livonia resident Michael Climie was named the winner of 1-800-HANSONS $50,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes.

For the last 22 years, the Troy, MI based company has hosted this contest for residents living in its service areas within Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Utah. One grand prize winner is selected at random to receive a selection of 1-800-HANSONS professionally installed custom-made windows, siding, roofing, gutter guards or patio doors.

Climie, who currently works in security at Beaumont Hospital, entered the sweepstakes because he was beginning to see damage to his brick ranch home after years of wear and tear. He and his wife were shocked when they received the phone call – letting them know they were the 2020 winners.

On Friday, June 4, the 1-800 HANSONS crew came out to their home to replace the gutters, siding and installed a new sliding patio door.

“The team was amazing and courteous and (the work) was done really quickly,” Climie said.

“We are thrilled the Climie family is happy with their new siding, gutters and patio door from 1-800-HANSONS, stated Joseph Stackhouse, Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-HANSONS. The siding from 1-800 HANSON is maintenance free which means customers no longer need to paint or replace rotted wood, and the siding is also insulated which means lower energy costs. "Both products will give the house an updated curb appeal which they will enjoy for years to come. Plus, their new patio door will make the house much more energy efficient in Michigan summers and winters".

Submissions are currently open for the 2021 $50,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes. Entries must be postmarked by Dec. 8, and the random drawing will occur around Dec. 13, 2021.

To enter, visit hansons.com/sweepstakes, or entrants can mail an index card with their name, address, and the words “1-800-HANSONS’ SWEEPSTAKES Entry Request” at the top to 1-800-HANSONS, 977 E. 14 Mile Road, Troy, Michigan 48083.

Whether you are in the market for new home products or for an exciting new career path, 1-800 HANSONS is your trusted choice. It has since become one of the 10 largest home improvement remodelers in the United States with more than 180,000 satisfied customers and growing. For more information or to get a free estimate on services, visit hansons.com.

Press inquiries: media@hansons.com

###

1-800-HANSONS has been in business for over 30 years as a Trusted Home Improvement Expert specializing in windows, roofing, siding, gutter guards, and patio doors. 1-800-HANSONS offers a lifetime guarantee providing service in seven states, Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Utah, and South Dakota. The long-lasting home improvements from 1-800-HANSONS advance the quality of life for all its communities. Current openings and careers are listed at hansons.com