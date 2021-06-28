PsyTech Inc. Announces Third Annual Psytech Summit on July 19th and 20th
Virtual Conference boasts some of the biggest names in the psychedelic industryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsyTech Inc., a leading source of education, clinical care and clinical tools for the fast-growing psychedelic medical sector, announced today the dates for their third annual Psytech Summit, where research and industry meet, taking place virtually on July 19-20. The summit will be a spirited, global discussion focused on today’s most impactful psychedelic therapies, most promising research, and their burgeoning commercial climate through a variety of panels, breakout sessions, and Q&A opportunities with experts.
“We are excited and grateful to once again be playing host to some of the greatest minds currently working in the medical psychedelic space,” said Hayim Raclaw, Chief Executive Officer for PsyTech Inc. “With the continued coverage and positive research developments over the past year, we hope this summit can help effectively educate and inform anyone interested in the possibilities enabled by psychedelic therapy.”
“We believe this summit, along with its confirmed and soon-to-be-confirmed speakers, present a unique and one-of-a-kind opportunity for those interested in psychedelic therapy to hear directly from the leaders working with the compounds and therapies,” said Deborah Kaye, Events Director at Psytech Inc. “We are confident that we have prepared a world-class agenda full of important topics and speakers to provide holistic and important perspectives on such a burgeoning industry.”
This year’s summit will feature two levels of access for registrants: a general admission registration and a premium access registration, featuring an additional day of content as well as extra breakout and Q&A sessions. Premium access registration costs $97USD. General admission registration is available for free.
Panels such as, “Where Research Meets Industry,” include Rick Doblin, Founder & Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS); Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London; Matthew W. Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and Rachel Yehuda, Director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research, among many others.
This year’s summit, including breakout discussions, will dig into the most heated topics in the psychedelic sector today, like ketamine-assisted therapy, microdosing, promising new innovations in developmental phases, and much more. Psytech Inc. is once again excited to host the most influential people in the psychedelic sector as they talk about today’s successes and tomorrow’s visions.
More information regarding the summit including sessions schedules and registration details can be found at psytechglobal.com/summit/.
About PsyTech Inc.
PsyTech combines a robust psychedelic therapeutic community with integrative mental healthcare delivery and enabling tools for novel modalities of care. A leader in the development of data-driven tools that allow physicians unprecedented insight into patient well-being and clinical best practices, PsyTech is mainstreaming the adoption of psychedelic-assisted therapies through the promotion and delivery of safe and effective therapy, combating stigma, and accelerating innovation. For more information, please visit psytechglobal.com.
