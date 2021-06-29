Jason Weiss Appointed to the Board of Directors for the Bucks County Bar Association

We are proud of the immense honor for our partner Jason Weiss to be appointed and serve on one of the oldest and most active Bar Associations in the U.S.

I can't say enough good things about Jason Weiss, but being appointed on the Board of Directors for the Bucks County Bar Association has to be one of the greatest milestones for him and our firm.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith, P.C. is proud to announce that partner Jason R. Weiss, Esq. has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Bucks County Bar Association. While serving on any Bar Association is an important milestone in one’s career, this one is particularly important for two reasons.

First, the Bucks County Bar Association (BCBA) is one of the oldest and most active Bar Associations in the United States. It is located in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and started in 1853 when 17 local bar members met and formed the association. Bucks County itself is historic, as the first courts in Bucks County were established by William Penn as early as 1683. The BCBA is dedicated to providing its members and all individuals or organizations connected with the legal industry the support and fellowship necessary for the advancement of the legal profession.

Second, Mr. Weiss has been selected and appointed to serve on the Board of Directors. This is an incredibly unique and rare opportunity for any individual to have as associations—particularly like the BCBA—do not just hand out positions to a board. This unique position allows Mr. Weiss to have a more significant role in supporting both the Bar Association and other members of the public, legal profession, and judiciary in Bucks County and Greater Pennsylvania.

While we are very proud of Mr. Weiss’ selection, it comes as no surprise to us. As partner at HGSK handling personal injury matters, Mr. Weiss is one of the hardest-working lawyers in Pennsylvania who truly dedicates himself to each client and their families. He regularly sits as an arbitrator for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. He also presents various Continuing Legal Education (CLE) courses, which are instructional classes for other lawyers to learn, sharpen their ability, or learn new skills. Mr. Weiss has been recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers (R) and is editor of a publication for the BCBA.

