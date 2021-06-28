‘Sexist’ Marilyn Monroe statue put in in Palm Springs amid widespread opposition
This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.
Multiple protests, a popular petition, a legal action and a small fire have not been enough to stop the city of Palm Springs from installing a supersized and “hyper-sexualized” Marilyn Monroe sculpture on a public site next to the Palm Springs Art Museum.
On Sunday, city council members presided over a dedication ceremony for the sculpture by late artist Seward Johnson known as “Forever Marilyn” — or #metoomarilyn by those who find it exploitative — that shows the actress with her white dress flying up above her waist. There was no damage from the fire, which took place 10 days ago when welders were working on sculpture and some bubble wrap started smoking.
Protesters gather at the “Forever Marilyn” statue by Seward Johnson in Palm Springs. Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
The ceremony came complete with a flyover from a vintage World War II plane, a North American T-28A…