‘Sexist’ Marilyn Monroe statue put in in Palm Springs amid widespread opposition

This article was originally published by The Art Newspaper, an editorial partner of CNN Style.

Multiple protests, a popular petition, a legal action and a small fire have not been enough to stop the city of Palm Springs from installing a supersized and “hyper-sexualized” Marilyn Monroe sculpture on a public site next to the Palm Springs Art Museum.

On Sunday, city council members presided over a dedication ceremony for the sculpture by late artist Seward Johnson known as “Forever Marilyn” — or #metoomarilyn by those who find it exploitative — that shows the actress with her white dress flying up above her waist. There was no damage from the fire, which took place ​10 days ago when welders were working on sculpture and some bubble wrap started smoking.

Protesters gather at the “Forever Marilyn” statue by Seward Johnson in Palm Springs. Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The ceremony came complete with a flyover from a vintage World War II plane, a North American T-28A…

