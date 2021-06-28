JUNE 28, ON THE 25TH BIRTHDAY OF DONNA VEKIC AND THE FIRST DAY OF WIMBLEDON 2021, THE TENNIS PLAYER LAUNCHES BRAND-DNNA
"My name is Donna, but I’m definitely not a primadonna.“ - Donna VekićCROATIA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUNE 28, ON THE 25TH BIRTHDAY OF DONNA VEKIC AND THE FIRST DAY OF WIMBLEDON 2021, THE TENNIS PLAYER LAUNCHES HER NEW PROJECT - DNNA, A BRAND AND LINE OF LUXURY PREMIUM INTERIOR FRAGRANCES
„Highs and lows, kicks and blows, falling down and getting up. That is what I’m made of. Overcoming it all and ending up stronger? That’s just me. These candles are just my way to deal with these aspects off the court. My moment of relaxation and simulation for what is about to come. Because tomorrow is a new day where there will be sweat and tears all over again. My name is Donna, but I’m definitely not a primadonna.“
DNNA is a new brand of interior fragrances intended for the global market. Combining the century-old tradition of Murano glass, fragrance creations from the home of perfumery in Grasse, France and beeswax from the Kopački Rit Nature Park, these concepts come together to form DNNA, a brand created by the professional tennis player Donna Vekić.
DNNA aims to develop and enrich interior locations with its products. As the first line, interior fragrances in particular have been selected. This is because home fragrances are a passion of Donna’s off the court.
Some say that you can sense the smell of victory or defeat. Donna can sense the smell of almost all of her memories, especially those that she has gathered during her numerous years of traveling around the world to play tennis.
DNNA and Donna pay the most attention to the quality of the fragrance. The products contain fragrance formulas designed at the famous perfume centre in Grasse France, and are designed by the perfumer Arnaud Fourré. DNNA interior fragrances consist of 5 scents, each of which contrast in character as well as perfectly complement each other. In the first DNNA collection the choices consist of Mango & Vanilla, Champagne & Strawberry, Amber & CBD, Wild mint & Mimosa and Bergaomt & Patchouli.
As mentioned, the DNNA products contain fragrance formulas designed in the famous perfume creation center in Grasse, France. Each fragrance is composed of contrasting and characterful notes which work perfectly together. Great importance is given to the product composition: the candles are made out of 100% natural beeswax made by the bees in the Kopački Rit nature park in Croatia, and they emit negative ions in order to purify, clean and improve the quality of the air. However, in addition to the smell, the design is also extremely important.
The innovative packaging in which the product is housed, designed by the world-award-winning agency Bruketa & Žinić & Gray, also testifies to the fact that this is a superbly designed product.
"I want the design of the fragrances to convey my message, reminding us of fragility, but also, to encourage people to never give up. Every effort requires relaxation, every injury needs healing, and every type of stress must be released — and that is exactly what my products are created for ”- said Donna Vekić.
You can find the DNNA collection at premium sale outlets and the first collaboration with a luxury five-star hotel have already been made. The products are also available on the website shop www.dnna.eu where you can also find more information about the specifics of each fragrance and find a special corner dedicated to DNNA FOR BEES.
DNNA donates part of the profit from the sale of each candle to the survival of the bee community in the Kopački Rit Nature Park. To see more about how the untouched part of nature from the heart of Slavonia and Baranja in Croatia looks and where the basic raw material for the scented candles comes from, see this short inspiring video: (2 min, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_7hS2YiEMg )
Photos: Šime Eškinja
Video: Alen Vecanin
