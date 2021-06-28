Salsa Kings Sponsors Baila Miami

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has become a sponsor of one of Miami's premiere non-profit organizations devoted to providing free dance lessons.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now sponsoring Baila Miami.

"We are very excited about this," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Baila Miami is a non-profit organization providing free dance classes and socials to the people of Miami to continue the strong connection to its Latin roots.

Fernandez explained that Salsa Kings offers instructors and dancers to this once a month event on Baywalk at Maurice A Ferré Park.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to sponsor this organization for a good cause,” Fernandez said.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States