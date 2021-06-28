Gazprom collaborating on hydrogen energy technologies with Russian scientists

June 28, 2021, 10:50

A meeting of the Sustainable Development Council led by Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department at Gazprom, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), and Nikolai Kasimov, Member of the RAS, took place in St. Petersburg.

The meeting discussed the completed and planned joint studies conducted by Gazprom and the RAS in the field of hydrogen energy. The studies aim to solve scientific challenges in the area of hydrogen production in the most environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient way, i.e. by producing hydrogen from natural gas, as well as challenges pertaining to hydrogen transportation. The outcomes of the joint studies will also be factored into Gazprom's sustainable development scenarios up to 2050.

The Sustainable Development Council noted the key role and significant potential of natural gas in the development of low-carbon hydrogen energy. Presentations at the meeting were made by, among others, Professor Valentin Parmon, Vice President and Member of the RAS, and Professor Anton Maximov, Corresponding Member of the RAS.

Background The Sustainable Development Council under the chairman of the Gazprom Science and Technology Council has 31 members, including 13 members of the Russian Academy of Sciences: Nikolai Kasimov (Council Chairman), Nikolai Aleshin, Mikhail Alfimov, Alexander Bugaev, Alexey Dedov, Anatoly Dmitrievsky, Mikhail Epov, Oleg Favorsky, Sergey Filippov, Alexey Kontorovich, Viktor Osipov, Valentin Parmon, and Boris Porfiriev. The main goals of the Council are: to evaluate the main scientific and technological issues in the industry;

to review development trends of the Russian and global fuel and energy complexes, as well as conditions in the world's energy markets;

to take part in drafting long-term industry outlooks, including outlooks for Gazprom's sci-tech development;

to prepare proposals pertaining to Gazprom's strategic development, including conceptual substantiations of promising projects;

to develop recommendations for the implementation of advanced technical ideas and technological solutions, as well as new forms and methods of production and management.