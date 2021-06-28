One Problem after Another
How a man finds himself in a series of unfortunate eventsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unfortunate. That’s how we describe ourselves sometimes. We also say this for any other bad situation we see and experience, especially when they do not go our way. In most instances, the unfortunate events that happen in our lives also turn out to be merely simple problems that only occur by chance. But what if your first unfortunate experience led to a few more? And what if you find out sooner that the problem you’ve gotten yourself into is bigger than what you thought it was? What would you do? The protagonists of the book "Cowboy on the Wrong Train" had to deal with these exact circumstances.
The book starts with the story of the protagonist Ty Grenshaw and his girlfriend, Patti Dileo. Ty lives on the Cal Grayson cattle and works as a cowboy. Meanwhile, Patti works for the Gully Real Estate Co. While Patti was returning to the town of Gully, she met Skeet, the story’s antagonist, and then planned on selling their ranch to him. Unfortunate events ensued, however. Their ranch was raided by cattle rustlers and Ty made a frantic attempt to catch the thieves. Only later, Ty finds out that he went on the wrong train. And to make matters worse, he becomes a kidnapped hostage there. More problems came their way as soon as Ty was able to successfully escape. What Ty had to go through was a series of unfortunate events.
Jeanne Ann Off, the author, is a graduate of the Colorado State University and also a holder of a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute. Jeanne had her writer’s training from the Institute of Children’s Literature. Jeanne has also published other books such as “From Homeless to Heaven” and “Acid and Bribery.”
The book is perfect for readers who like nail-biting, page-flipping stories. We may happen to figure ourselves in similar situations too. A scenario where unfortunate events seem to pile up on each other, one after another, is something that we all can relate to. The book shows us how Ty goes past these obstacles. And perhaps after reading the book, we can all learn a thing or two from his arduous journey.
