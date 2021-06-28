A gripping cattle-ranching murder mystery
Action, and more action, gunplay, romance, a touch of humor, rage and revenge,COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protagonist Ty Grenshaw, 18 years old, grew up in Cal Grayson cattle ranch and works there as a cowboy. His seemingly normal life is shaken up when he gets entangled in a murder, a theft, and a kidnapping. Along in Ty’s tumultuous journey is his girlfriend Patti Dileo, who works for the Gully Real Estate Co., a company in the business of selling ranches.
Ty discovers a murder of Sonny Calhoun at a restaurant. As the story progresses, he tries to chase cattle rustlers, gets on a “wrong train,” and becomes a kidnapped hostage.
The story continues with Ty escaping from his kidnappers, but the curveballs thrown at him doesn’t end there. He has to deal with anger from his boss, a cattle auction that leaves Ty disgusted, and along with Patti, discovering a young girl living in the forest.
In Jeanne Ann Off’s thriller "Cowboy on the Wrong Train," will Ty be just witness to the tragedies around him or will he be the tragedy himself?
Jeanne Ann Off received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and earned a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute. Having a penchant for writing, she finished a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature. This has made her a mentee of writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini. Aside from "Acid and Bribery," Jeanne also has written a number of articles for The Fence Post. She and her husband of fifty-nine years grew up in Western Colorado cattle ranches. She uses her time and experiences with horses in writing her stories.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter