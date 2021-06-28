Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Chasing Cattle

"Cowboy on the Wrong Train" by Jeanne Ann Off

How a young man’s cattle life is turned upside down

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even before young man Ty Grenshaw became a cowboy at Cal Grayson cattle ranch, he had already lived there all his life. It is the only life he has ever known until he gets entangled in a murder, a theft, and a kidnapping.

Along in Ty’s tumultuous journey is his girlfriend Patti Dileo, who works for the Gully Real Estate Co., a company in the business of selling ranches. As the story progresses, after Ty discovers a murder at a restaurant, he chases cattle rustlers, gets on a “wrong train,” and becomes a kidnapped hostage.

The story continues with escape, anger from his boss, the cattle auction where the antagonist buys cattle, a young girl living in the forest who is discovered by Ty and Patti, a court case where Ty is a witness and a tragedy.

In Jeanne Ann Off’s thriller "Cowboy on the Wrong Train," will Ty escape the entanglement he has caught himself in, or will he be a casualty of the events around him?

Jeanne Ann Off received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and earned a Bible College degree from Faith Bible Institute. Having a penchant for writing, she finished a writing course from the Institute of Children’s Literature. This has made her a mentee of writers Patricia Calvert and Teri Martini. Aside from "Acid and Bribery," Jeanne also has written a number of articles for The Fence Post. She and her husband of fifty-nine years grew up in Western Colorado cattle ranches. She uses her time and experiences with horses in writing her stories.


