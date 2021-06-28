Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,688 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari says its new supercar is quick and highly effective, but it surely’s principally about having enjoyable

When it goes into production early next year, the 296 GTB will be the first 6-cylinder sports car made by Ferrari since the mid-1970s. It’s also the first V6 car to bear the company’s own brand name.

While it won’t be the fastest Ferrari model, executives promised that it will be among the most enjoyable.

“The 296 GTB is for clients who want to achieve the most fun to drive,” said Ferrari’s chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera.

This model wasn’t created to replace any models in Ferrari’s current lineup, but is an entirely new type of car for the brand, Galliera said in a video press conference.

The 296 GTB has the shortest wheelbase — the distance between the front and rear wheels — of any of Ferrari’s current models. It gets its power from a 654-horsepower gasoline engine behind its two seats and from a 164-horsepower electric motor.

It also has an 8-speed automatic dual clutch transmission similar to those on Formula 1 race cars. The 296 GTB’s top speed is over 205 miles an…

The post Ferrari says its new supercar is quick and highly effective, but it surely’s principally about having enjoyable appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Ferrari says its new supercar is quick and highly effective, but it surely’s principally about having enjoyable

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.