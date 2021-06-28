Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A402993

TROOPER: David Garces                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/21 at 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Green Road, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Brian Hawkins                                             

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/27/21, at approximately 1830 hours, VSP St Johnsbury, responded to Burke Green Road for a report of  male trying to get into passerby vehicles in an assaultive manner. Hawkins was located shortly after and cited for Disorderly Conduct. No one was hurt in this incident.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21  1230 pm    

COURT: Caledonia

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

