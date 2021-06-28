St. Johnsbury / Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 21A402993
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/27/21 at 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Green Road, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Brian Hawkins
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/27/21, at approximately 1830 hours, VSP St Johnsbury, responded to Burke Green Road for a report of male trying to get into passerby vehicles in an assaultive manner. Hawkins was located shortly after and cited for Disorderly Conduct. No one was hurt in this incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/21 1230 pm
COURT: Caledonia
