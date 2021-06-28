St Albans Barracks/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A202308

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2021/ 4:11 AM

LOCATION: Lake St, Swanton

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Michael J Fuller III

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 27, 2021, at approximately 4:11 AM, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hang up on Lake Street in Swanton. Troopers were advised that 911 could hear arguing, and a female telling a male to leave before losing connection.

Upon arrival it was determined that Michael Fuller, Age 27 of Hinesburg, had committed the offenses of Aggravation Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint and Unlawful Mischief.

Fuller was located later in the day by Hinesburg Police Department. Fuller was transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing and lodged on $5,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: June 28, 2021

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Y