St Albans Barracks/ Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202308
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 27, 2021/ 4:11 AM
LOCATION: Lake St, Swanton
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Michael J Fuller III
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 27, 2021, at approximately 4:11 AM, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hang up on Lake Street in Swanton. Troopers were advised that 911 could hear arguing, and a female telling a male to leave before losing connection.
Upon arrival it was determined that Michael Fuller, Age 27 of Hinesburg, had committed the offenses of Aggravation Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint and Unlawful Mischief.
Fuller was located later in the day by Hinesburg Police Department. Fuller was transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing and lodged on $5,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: June 28, 2021
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993