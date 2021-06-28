Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 21A202308

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: June 27, 2021/ 4:11 AM

 

LOCATION: Lake St, Swanton

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint, Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Michael J Fuller III      

 

AGE:  27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinesburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On June 27, 2021, at approximately 4:11 AM, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks responded to a 911 hang up on Lake Street in Swanton. Troopers were advised that 911 could hear arguing, and a female telling a male to leave before losing connection.

 

 

Upon arrival it was determined that Michael Fuller, Age 27 of Hinesburg, had committed the offenses of Aggravation Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Burglary, Unlawful Restraint and Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

Fuller was located later in the day by Hinesburg Police Department. Fuller was transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing and lodged on $5,000 bail.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: June 28, 2021        

 

COURT: Franklin Superior

 

LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF

 

BAIL: $5000

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

