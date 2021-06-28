Andrew Neil takes break from GB Information after simply two weeks

At the end of his regular program Thursday, Andrew Neil, who also serves as chairman of the network, shared that he would “be back before the summer is out, and popping up when you least expect it.” Colin Brazier, another presenter for the channel, will be taking over Neil’s place during his break.

Neil’s break is just his “annual leave” after joining the channel last September, a GB News spokesperson told CNN Business.

In his announcement Thursday night, Neil admitted that GB News had “a bit of a rocky start,” but he ensured viewers that the channel was doing well.

“We are up and running as you can see. We get better every day, and there’s clearly an appetite for what we’re doing. In under two short weeks we’ve already built a loyal audience which has beaten all of our expectations,” Neil told his viewers. “It’s often bigger than other news channels and it’s growing. That’s the real story about GB news to date, and you won’t often read that in the papers”

