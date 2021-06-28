Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 62 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,669 in the last 365 days.

Andrew Neil takes break from GB Information after simply two weeks

At the end of his regular program Thursday, Andrew Neil, who also serves as chairman of the network, shared that he would “be back before the summer is out, and popping up when you least expect it.” Colin Brazier, another presenter for the channel, will be taking over Neil’s place during his break.

Neil’s break is just his “annual leave” after joining the channel last September, a GB News spokesperson told CNN Business.

In his announcement Thursday night, Neil admitted that GB News had “a bit of a rocky start,” but he ensured viewers that the channel was doing well.

“We are up and running as you can see. We get better every day, and there’s clearly an appetite for what we’re doing. In under two short weeks we’ve already built a loyal audience which has beaten all of our expectations,” Neil told his viewers. “It’s often bigger than other news channels and it’s growing. That’s the real story about GB news to date, and you won’t often read that in the papers”

The post Andrew Neil takes break from GB Information after simply two weeks appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Andrew Neil takes break from GB Information after simply two weeks

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.