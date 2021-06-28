UK protection paperwork ‘discovered at bus cease’

The action follows a BBC report that the papers were found at a bus stop in Kent, southeast England.

“The Ministry of Defence was informed last week of an incident in which sensitive defence papers were recovered by a member of the public,” the spokesperson told CNN in a statement on Sunday.

“The department takes the security of information extremely seriously and an investigation has been launched. The employee concerned reported the loss at the time.”

The BBC says it was passed the documents, which numbered almost 50 pages, by the member of the public when they realized the sensitive nature of the files.

The incident comes after a British warship — the HMS Defender — became embroiled in a confrontation with Russian forces off the coast of the disputed territory of Crimea on Wednesday. Russia says one of its warplanes dropped bombs and a patrol boat fired warning shots to turn back the British destroyer it claims entered into its territorial waters in the Black Sea. The UK’s MoD…

