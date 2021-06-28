‘F9’ nabs the largest field workplace opening since 2019

“F9: The Fast Saga,” the ninth film from the action franchise starring Vin Diesel, brought in an estimated $70 million in its North America opening this weekend, according to the film’s studio, Universal.

That number not only exceeded expectations, it is the largest debut at the box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The film also notched a bigger opening weekend than the franchise’s prior release, “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” a spinoff which premiered to $60 million in 2019. So even though “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth film in the series, made $98 million in 2017, the numbers for “F9” are pretty solid, even by pre-pandemic metrics.

The big weekend also adds to the film’s already strong global haul. “F9” has now made $405 million around the world since opening internationally last month.

The summer season has had its ups and downs at the box office so far, but the performance of “F9” is significant for an industry that’s trying to get back…

