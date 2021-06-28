Learn How Former Federal Convict Transformed Himself Into A Wellness Leader And The Process He Used To Improve His Life

Picture of Coach M.D. "POWER UP" Alexander The H.A.C. System Logo

Renowned wellness specialist opens up about his journey from federal prison to a life of success to inspire others who may feel lost after the COVID-19 Pandemic

Coach POWER UP feels that his process will assist in filling in those gaps (caused by voids created during the COVID-19 Pandemic). Question is: What is his process?” — Coach M.D. "POWER UP" Alexander