**UPDATE** News release VSP Williston
**UPDATE**
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102307
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 @ 0635 hours
STREET: I89 southbound mile marker 102/65
TOWN: Milton
WEATHER: Clear/sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Griffin Lestage
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Lambert
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 25, 2021 at approximately 0635 hours Troopers from VSP Williston were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I89 southbound at mile marker 102/64.
Troopers responded to the scene and observed two vehicles at a position of uncontrolled rest blocking a portion of both lanes. Operator#1 was identified as Griffin Lestage of Fairfax, VT. Operator#2 was identified as, Richard Lambert of Richford, VT.
Both operators were transferred to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Due to witness statements, Troopers were able to determine that Lestage and Lambert were in a road rage for several miles before the crash. It was discovered while both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed in the passing lane, operator#1 contacted Operator#2’s rear bumper causing both vehicles to lose control and collide with the rock ledges.
Vermont State Police and Milton Fire were able to open a small portion of the roadway allowing traffic through while both vehicles were removed.
Due to both operator’s erratic behavior, each operator was issued a VCVC for Unreasonable and imprudent speed, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1081(a).
Lesage was also issued a VCVC for Following too closely, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1039.
**Lestage was later charged with Careless and Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1091.**
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2021 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov