UPDATE** News release VSP Williston

**UPDATE**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102307

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 @ 0635 hours

STREET: I89 southbound mile marker 102/65

TOWN: Milton

WEATHER: Clear/sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Griffin Lestage

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Lambert

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 25, 2021 at approximately 0635 hours Troopers from VSP Williston were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I89 southbound at mile marker 102/64.

Troopers responded to the scene and observed two vehicles at a position of uncontrolled rest blocking a portion of both lanes. Operator#1 was identified as Griffin Lestage of Fairfax, VT. Operator#2 was identified as, Richard Lambert of Richford, VT.

Both operators were transferred to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to witness statements, Troopers were able to determine that Lestage and Lambert were in a road rage for several miles before the crash. It was discovered while both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed in the passing lane, operator#1 contacted Operator#2’s rear bumper causing both vehicles to lose control and collide with the rock ledges.

Vermont State Police and Milton Fire were able to open a small portion of the roadway allowing traffic through while both vehicles were removed.

Due to both operator’s erratic behavior, each operator was issued a VCVC for Unreasonable and imprudent speed, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1081(a).

Lesage was also issued a VCVC for Following too closely, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1039.

**Lestage was later charged with Careless and Negligent Operation, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1091.**

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2021 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov