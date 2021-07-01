The Four Types of Truth
Registries have used all their ill-conceived 'silver bullets!'
Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world...would do this, it would change the earth.”ARNOLD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if The Truth Be Told?
— William Faulkner
How many types of truth are there?
In today’s world, it seems to be more about opinion than truth, right? Why is that? Some say it is the immediate need for information and the competition for such. Cited deep-dives are dwindling. How does that impact the public? Truth be told there are four types of truth; objective, normative, subjective and complex truth.
Let’s talk about 'objective truth' as it relates to the sexual offense registry or that which can be proven. There are numerous peer-reviewed research paper examples cited on our website Women Against Registry. Ironically, nearly one-third of those on the registry involves juvenile-on-juvenile adjudications.
Then there is normative truth which centers on public opinion. In some issues, this ‘truth’ is based on visual and vocal information in short media sound bites. One indisputable example is the sexual offense registry. When we are made aware of some type of contact or non-contact offense, reoffense, or 'crime creation' by task force stings the majority of times it involves human beings not on any registry. As a word of warning if you go to an 18 years of age or older chat site and during the course of the conversation you are being led from adult conversation to conversation involving 'a minor' that is a sting and if you go any further your life and family's life will be over.
The scariest is subjective truth due to the false sense of security society as a whole sees as protection from 917,000 men, women, and children (young as 8 and 10 years of age) required to register for any one of a massive list of offenses and laws across our nation.
The complex truth aspect takes into account each of these but the most relevant is simply once a human being has been adjudicated and paid their debt to society, they and their family should not be addressed using derogatory labels (i.e., Don’t call people by what we don’t want them to be). Instead, use only person first terms.
Positive Suggestions using person-first terms:
A person required to register
A person who is not allowing society to define them based on the worst mistake they made
A youthful person required to register
Females required to register
A person forced to register (PFR)
A person with a sexual offense conviction
