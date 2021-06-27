Derby Barracks/ MV Crash W/Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A502111

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 @ 0056 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Jay, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile #1

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #2

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER #2: Juvenile #3

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #4

AGE:16

SEAT BELT: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Non-life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #5

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded

to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Jay, VT.

Upon Troopers arrival on scene it was discovered Juvenile #1 was entrapped

inside the vehicle and Juvenile #2 was in critical condition. Juvenile #2 was

transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for life threatening

injuries sustained in the crash. Juvenile #1 was removed from the vehicle

without incident. All other Juveniles were transported the North County Hospital

for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation revealed the vehicle to have

been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Juvenile #1 was issued

a citation to appear in the Orleans County Family Court for the charges of

Grossly Negligent Operation and DUI Drugs. The investigation is still ongoing.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Family Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021 1500 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881