Derby Barracks/ MV Crash W/Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A502111
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 @ 0056 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Jay, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile #1
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #2
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
INJURIES: Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER #2: Juvenile #3
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #4
AGE:16
SEAT BELT: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
INJURIES: Non-life Threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #5
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT: N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded
to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Jay, VT.
Upon Troopers arrival on scene it was discovered Juvenile #1 was entrapped
inside the vehicle and Juvenile #2 was in critical condition. Juvenile #2 was
transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for life threatening
injuries sustained in the crash. Juvenile #1 was removed from the vehicle
without incident. All other Juveniles were transported the North County Hospital
for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation revealed the vehicle to have
been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Juvenile #1 was issued
a citation to appear in the Orleans County Family Court for the charges of
Grossly Negligent Operation and DUI Drugs. The investigation is still ongoing.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Family Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021 1500 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881