Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,688 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ MV Crash W/Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A502111                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2021 @ 0056 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Jay, VT

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile #1

AGE: 17    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #2

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

PASSENGER #2: Juvenile #3

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

INJURIES: Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #4

AGE:16

SEAT BELT: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Non-life Threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

PASSENGER #1: Juvenile #5

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT: N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded

to the report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the Town of Jay, VT.

Upon Troopers arrival on scene it was discovered Juvenile #1 was entrapped

inside the vehicle and Juvenile #2 was in critical condition. Juvenile #2 was

transported by DHART to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for life threatening

injuries sustained in the crash. Juvenile #1 was removed from the vehicle

without incident. All other Juveniles were transported the North County Hospital

for non-life threatening injuries. Investigation revealed the vehicle to have

been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Juvenile #1 was issued

a citation to appear in the Orleans County Family Court for the charges of

Grossly Negligent Operation and DUI Drugs. The investigation is still ongoing.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Family Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/2021     1500 hours  

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ MV Crash W/Injuries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.