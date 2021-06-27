Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amber Alert - Shackleford Twins

Havanna and Joseph Shackleford (F and M) were last seen at the CVS located at 1625 N 44th St in Phoenix, AZ. Havanna was wearing a multi-colored shirt with unicorns and gray pants. Joseph was wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow fish and blue pants. There were inside a white 2003 Nissan Pathfinder bearing AZ/1CA6RB. The vehicle is driven by Eddie Jones, their uncle, who stole the vehicle and is under the influence. He is 5 foot 8 inches tall, 186 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Jones has a small mustache and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. Jones has a tattoo of a bear claw at the base of his neck and a scar on his left eyebrow. Jones made comments about driving to New Mexico. Please contact 911 if you have any information

