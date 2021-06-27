Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Stalking Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 21B102550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore                               

STATION: Westminster Barracks                       

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2021, at 2044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont

VIOLATION: Stalking Order Violation

 

ACCUSED: Mario Gattorna                                                 

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Ronald Hagenow

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from Ronald Hagenow from a residence on Main Street in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont, reporting that 82-year-old Mario Gattorna violated his no stalking order.

 

Vermont State Police conducted an investigation and determined that Gattorna did violate his no stalking order. Gattorna was issued a criminal citation and released. Gattorna is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 31, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

Gary.Salvatore@Vermont.gov

 

 

