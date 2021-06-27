Westminster Barracks / Stalking Order Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102550

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2021, at 2044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont

VIOLATION: Stalking Order Violation

ACCUSED: Mario Gattorna

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

VICTIM: Ronald Hagenow

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from Ronald Hagenow from a residence on Main Street in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont, reporting that 82-year-old Mario Gattorna violated his no stalking order.

Vermont State Police conducted an investigation and determined that Gattorna did violate his no stalking order. Gattorna was issued a criminal citation and released. Gattorna is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 31, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

