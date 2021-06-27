Westminster Barracks / Stalking Order Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102550
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2021, at 2044 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont
VIOLATION: Stalking Order Violation
ACCUSED: Mario Gattorna
AGE: 82
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont
VICTIM: Ronald Hagenow
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from Ronald Hagenow from a residence on Main Street in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont, reporting that 82-year-old Mario Gattorna violated his no stalking order.
Vermont State Police conducted an investigation and determined that Gattorna did violate his no stalking order. Gattorna was issued a criminal citation and released. Gattorna is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on August 31, 2021, at 0800 hours to answer the above charge.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600