Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,809 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary, Robbery and Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Sixth District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary, Robbery, and Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Sixth District.

 

At approximately 9:05 am, the suspect approached an adult female in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to commit a sexual offense against the victim. The suspect followed the victim and forced entry into an apartment where he assaulted and attempted a sexual offense against a second adult female victim. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-086-323

 

At approximately 9:15 am, the same suspect approached an adult female victim in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took her to a nearby location where he attempted to commit a sexual offense against the victim. The suspect took personal property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-086-301

 

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, 41 year-old Lamont Warren, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One, three counts of Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse, Robbery, and Kidnapping.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary, Robbery and Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Sixth District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.