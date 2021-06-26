Arrest Made in Burglary, Robbery and Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary, Robbery, and Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Sixth District.

At approximately 9:05 am, the suspect approached an adult female in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to commit a sexual offense against the victim. The suspect followed the victim and forced entry into an apartment where he assaulted and attempted a sexual offense against a second adult female victim. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 21-086-323

At approximately 9:15 am, the same suspect approached an adult female victim in the 5200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took her to a nearby location where he attempted to commit a sexual offense against the victim. The suspect took personal property from the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-086-301

On Saturday, June 26, 2021, 41 year-old Lamont Warren, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One, three counts of Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse, Robbery, and Kidnapping.