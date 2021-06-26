Bill to Make Colorado the 11th State to Establish an Office of New Americans Becomes Law

The Office will work to promote the successful integration and inclusion of immigrants and refugees in our state's communities

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that will establish the Colorado Office of New Americans. HB21-1150, sponsored by Senator Julie Gonzales, will implement a statewide strategy to facilitate economic stability and promote successful economic, social, linguistic, and cultural integration by investing in the success of immigrants in Colorado.

“Colorado’s diversity always has, and always will be our greatest strength,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “Immigrants and refugees make Colorado vibrant, culturally, linguistically, socially, and economically. The creation of the Colorado Office of New Americans will ensure that all Coloradans can access opportunities for greater collaboration, integration, and entrepreneurship."

The Office will establish and work with a community advisory committee that can provide input to the state from Colorado's immigrant communities, and work directly with immigrant populations to hear and address their concerns and obstacles in accessing services. This will provide immigrant communities the means to address any concerns and obstacles they encounter when accessing state services.

As designed, the Office will grow over time so that in the future it could provide grants to local immigrant-focused, community-based organizations, depending on available funds.

Colorado is home to more than half a million immigrants, including refugees, who make up 10% of the state's population and play a vital role in our state's cultural fabric and shared prosperity.

To read the bill in its entirety, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1150.