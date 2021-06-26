Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A glance inside Buckingham Palace’s $500 million refurbishment

The official London residence of UK sovereigns since 1837, it has 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms. Today the palace is the monarch’s main office and function space. And the fact she still uses it makes it one of the biggest tourist attractions in London.

In normal times, more than 50,000 people also visit the property every year as invited guests to various state banquets, lunches, receptions and garden parties. It’s also the instantly recognizable centerpiece of key national celebrations and commemorations, like the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next summer.

Visitors haven’t been allowed into any royal residences for more than a year, leaving a £9.4 million ($13 million) hole in the palace finances, the newly published royal statements also revealed. To put it in perspective, that’s half of what pre-pandemic tourism to palaces used to earn for the Queen’s coffers, which was £20.2 million ($28 million)…

