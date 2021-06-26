Valerie Bacot trial: Frenchwoman who killed abusive husband walks out free after sentencing

Valérie Bacot was sentenced to four years in prison, with three of those years suspended. She was released because she had already spent a year in prison, Bacot’s lawyer, Nathalie Tomasini, said outside the Chalon-sur-Saone court in France.

“I would like to thank the court and all the support that I’ve had from everyone. Now is the time for a new fight for all the other woman and all the mistreatments,” Bacot told journalists outside the courtroom.

Bacot’s lawyer said that “justice has been administered, we are particularly moved.”

“This woman will go back to her children tonight, for me that is a huge victory,” Tomasini added. Bacot had admitted to shooting Daniel Polette in 2016. Polette had started raping her when she was only 12 or 13, according to court documents. At that time he was her mother’s boyfriend; he later became Bacot’s husband and father of their four children. She previously referred to him as her stepfather before they married. Earlier in court on Friday, Bacot…

