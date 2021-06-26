Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Abdalelah Haroun: Qatari sprinter dies aged 24

The Sudan-born runner first represented Qatar in the 2015 Asian and Arab Athletic Championships, becoming the world’s junior 400m champion in 2016.

He ran at the Rio Olympics in the same year, reaching the semifinals and won silver in the 2016 IAAFF World Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon.

Haroun’s crowning achievement came at the World Championships in London in 2017, finishing third behind Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Bahamian Steven Gardiner to win the bronze medal as a 20-year-old.

“It is a very special moment for my country,” he said at the time, “and an honour to take the bronze medal with me.”

He is a national record-holder at 400m with a best of 44.07 run in 2018.

Haroun also won two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games, taking the 400m and 4x400m relay titles in Jakarta, Indonesia.

