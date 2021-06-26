She has reason to be scared. Campaigners say that standing up for the rights of Black people in the UK comes at a high price. They say they’ve seen an angry backlash and have even received death threats.

Attending a march last month against a proposed bill to increase police powers at demonstrations, Aima was flanked by two White allies. Assigned by a trusted volunteer group, they are there to help keep her safe.

“If you are constantly getting people saying they want to kill you and they want you dead, then you don’t feel safe anymore, you don’t feel safe at all,” she says.

She says the allies also help deflect unwanted attention from her detractors and from the authorities, whom she does not trust.

Speaking to CNN at the march, Aima, who uses only one name for security reasons, says some of the Twitter messages she has received in recent months have left her fearing for her life. “People were bragging about the types of guns that should be used against us,” she says, recalling…

Read Full Story

The post BLM UK: Britain needs to be having a racial reckoning. As a substitute, Black Lives Matter activists say they concern for his or her security appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.