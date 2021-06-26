Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hughes Statement on Budget Passage

Harrisburg, PA − June 25, 2021 − Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair Vincent Hughes issued the following statement tonight regarding the 2021-2022 state budget:

“The budget that is being passed today makes progress in a number of areas.  From extra school funding that reflects an attempt to get to education equity, to a newly created $30 million Community Violence Program, to a dramatic increase in funding for rental assistance and mortgage security.  

Although we wanted much more for the people of PA, and they certainly deserve much more, the Republican controlled majority has once again, stood in their way.

However, this is what I know:  this fight is not over.  With an unprecedented $7 billion in unspent budget surplus and American Rescue Plan funds, we must immediately come back to the table with concrete demands to help Pennsylvania’s people who continue to suffer from the COVID Pandemic.”

