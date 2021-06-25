Main, NEWS Posted on Jun 25, 2021 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 25, 2021

DHS PROVIDES FOOD SUPPORT THROUGH KEIKI UNDER 6 PROGRAM

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced information about the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program. This program provides benefits for children under the age of 6 years old who have received SNAP benefits at any time since October 1, 2020. Benefits are paid for each month the eligible child(ren) received SNAP benefits between October 2020 through May 2021. Benefits were loaded to the family’s Kokua EBT account starting June 24, 2021.

There is NO APPLICATION for the Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program. Eligible children are automatically enrolled for this program through verification of SNAP participation with the Department’s eligibility system.

This program is approved by the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service, and authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) (P.L. 116-127) as amended by the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act (P.L. 116-159) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (P.L. 116-260).

How Does this Work?

Eligible children will have their benefits issued to their family’s existing SNAP account and Kokua EBT. If the eligible child has already received some P-EBT benefits as a student at a National School Lunch Program-participating school, they will receive any additional benefits they are eligible for on their existing Hawaii P-EBT account and card.

What foods can Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program benefits buy?

Benefits can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible foods, such as groceries (including frozen items), snacks, and seeds or plants that will produce food. Benefits cannot be used to purchase alcohol, tobacco products, vitamins, live animals, prepared foods, or any non-food household items. For a list of SNAP-eligible foods, see fns.usda.gov/snap/eligible-food-items.

The Kokua EBT cards can also be used in the Da Bux program.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If a replacement card is needed (Kokua EBT) please call the Fidelity Information Service (FIS) customer service at 1- 888-328-4292.

How Much Will Children Receive?

Depending on where your child resides, the following are the maximum amounts that your child could receive that cover the period of October 2020 through May 2021:

Hawaii Island, Lanai and Maui: $1,144 Oahu: $1,002 Kauai and Molokai: $931*

Note: *Variations in benefit amounts are based on the learning models (100% distance, hybrid, or in-person) that were used on each island throughout the benefit period.

A letter will be mailed to inform you how much your child will be receiving for the October 2020 to May 2021 period.

When will benefits be issued?

The Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program benefits for the period October 2020 through May 2021 were loaded to the family’s Kokua EBT account starting June 24, 2021.

Where can I check on my child’s Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program benefit status?

Go to humanservices.hawaii.gov and click on to the P-EBT status banner.

Where can I call if I have more questions (such as where can I report a change of address)?

You can call the P-EBT call center at 1-888-975-PEBT(7328), or write to DHS by clicking the “Contact Us” button at https://pais-pebt.dhs.hawaii.gov/.

If a replacement card is needed, please call the Fidelity Information Service (FIS) customer service at 1- 888-328-4292.

For Keiki Under 6 Food Support Program Inquiries:

Call the P-EBT call center at 1-888-975-PEBT(7328), or write to DHS by clicking the “Contact Us” button at https://pais-pebt.dhs.hawaii.gov/.

For Media Inquiries Only: Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer Department of Human Services Email: [email protected]