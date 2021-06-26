Gov. Ivey Tours the Lovelady Center
Gov. Kay Ivey on June 24, 2021 toured the Lovelady Center in Birmingham, AL. This facility helps women overcome barriers to success by providing access to needed services. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
