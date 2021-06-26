Champlain Tower Collapse: Paramount Miami Lights-Up Largest L.E.D. Global Flags Mosaic & "One World, One Prayer" Message

700-Foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter Illuminates Magic City Skyline with Nation's Largest L.E.D Display of Flags From Around the Globe and Message, "One World, One Prayer," for Victims of Surfside Building Collapse Surfside Building Collapse: Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower Lights-Up Magic City Skyline with Largest L.E.D. Mosaic of International Flags and Lyrics, "One World, One Prayer."

This is a message of global unity. We are a community in mourning; and ask the world to pray for the families of the victims of this tragedy, and to pray for hope that more survivors will be found.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLA, USA, June 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every night, until all of the missing victims of the Champlain Towers building collapse are accounted for, downtown Miami’s 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper will light-up the “Magic City" skyline with America’s largest electronic moving mosaic of flags from around the globe and the words, “One World, One Prayer.”

Emilio Estefan’s Global Unity Anthem

“One World, One Prayer” is the title of the recently-released global unity anthem written and produced by Miami’s 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan. His wife is seven-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan. The song is performed by the world-famous Bob Marley and The Wailers reggae band.

Local radio stations are being asked to play the song every evening.

Tower Lighting Times

At the top of every hour; for two minutes; beginning at 5:00 a.m. until sunrise; and from sunset to midnight; the nation’s tallest electronic animation lighting system will display moving images of flags representing 132 countries and an enormous ticker-tape-style L.E.D. read-out of the song’s title: “One World, One Prayer.”

Global Mosaic Message of Hope

Paramount, which is downtown Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper, will illuminate its 693-foot-tall center column and its 150-foot-high by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown with a moving-medley of fluttering flags from five continents. Across the building's 100-yard-long crown and through its 233-yard-high middle, are the scrolling lyrics, “One World, One Prayer.”

Estefan & The Wailers

Emilio Estefan says, he collaborated with Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, and her son, Skip Marley, in the production of “One World, One Prayer.” Also working with Estefan are Puerto Rican musician “Farruko,” Jamaican superstar “Shaggy,” and original Wailers’ band member, Aston “Family Man” Barret.

Estefan says, it took him two-years to write, compose and complete the song. He says, “The tower-lighting signals the critical importance of worldwide unity and prayer at this time of tragedy.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The Paramount skyscraper rises from of the heart of the 27-acre, $4-billion Miami Worldcenter. It is the nation’s largest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Bob Marley

Bob Marley was a reggae music Rastafarian icon best-known for his 1963 hit, “One Love, People Get Ready.” He and The Wailers recorded 15 albums. Marley was also a controversial proponent of the medicinal purposes of marijuana smoking. He died in May 1981 from melanoma cancer. If he was still alive, Marley would be 76 years-old.

