NewBlue, Inc. Launches VividCast™

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc., makers of video graphics and live streaming solutions for post-production and broadcast industries, took another step into the live video production market today with the official launch of VividCast for Mac and Windows. The launch is a major milestone for the company as NewBlue’s first standalone, end-to-end solution, for live video production.

“From its inception, the development of VividCast was focused on bringing the polish of post-production to the world of live video. With this release of VividCast we are excited to be able to offer customers, from a wide range of backgrounds and budgets, a true end-to-end graphics solution for their live productions.” says Todor Fay, NewBlue’s co-founder and CEO.

VividCast strikes a balance between simplicity and flexibility. Customers from industries as diverse as corporate, education, government, sports and house of worship now have the technical and creative capabilities, as well as the budget, to set up a high-quality live broadcast in minutes. VividCast also offers pre-built, curated graphics, plus the ability to design custom animated graphics, text, logos, and stylized comments to captivate your audience.

Customers can live stream to popular web destinations including Facebook Live and YouTube. With VividCast's NDI support, it’s simple to create engaging multi-presenter broadcasts with split screen and picture-in picture views. In addition, VividCast's social media and spreadsheet integration makes audience interaction and data visualization seamless and easy. VividCast's virtual camera output can even display graphics in video calls such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

VividCast also provides unparalleled integration with the Blackmagic Design ATEM line of video switchers. Using the ATEM SDK, VividCast combines the switching power and quality of the ATEM with the production polish of NewBlue graphics software. VividCast overlays the ATEM output with a wide arsenal of graphics, ranging from lower thirds and video clips to webcam picture-in-picture, animated social media comments and synchronized stingers.

VividCast is available as a perpetual or subscription license. The perpetual license is $599. A monthly subscription is $24.99 per month or users can subscribe annually for $19.99 per month. To learn more about VividCast and download a free trial please visit newbluefx.com/products/vividcast-streaming-software. You can also watch a video to learn more about VividCast at newbluefx.com/tutorials/vividcast-walkthrough.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlue LIVE® and NewBluePOST® lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Live™, Titler Pro®, VividCast®, and Fusion™ product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

