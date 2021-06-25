Three Nominees Chosen for Iowa Court of Appeals vacancy

The nominating commission met Friday, June 25, 2021, to interview the applicants for the vacancy. Following the interviews, the commission deliberated and selected a slate of three nominees from the group of applicants and delivered the slate to the Governor. The nominees selected are:

Judge Gina Badding, Carroll

Judge Joel Barrows, Bettendorf

Judge Mary Chicchelly, Cedar Rapids

The governor has thirty (30) days in which to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The names of the commissioners are on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions website.

